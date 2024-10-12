Anirudh Grabbing The Market of Top Musicians In Telugu?

Star music director Anirudh is already expanding his market in the Telugu film industry and his recent work in Devara got him good marks. The background score for Devara elevated the scenes and helped the movie to be what it is in many instances.

It is already known that Anirudh is the music composer for Nani Srikanth Odela’s second installment. Many big-ticket Telugu directors are reaching out to Anirudh for their movies but those who are planning to hire other top musicians in Telugu are also changing their plans and trying to cash Anirudh’s availability now.

It is heard that the producers are approaching Anirudh as the primary choice and are keeping Thaman and Devi Sri Prasad as other options. If the rumors are anything to go by, Nani-Srikanth Odela’s movie was supposed to be composed by Devi Sri Prasad but fell in Anirudh’s lap.

The hero-director’s first movie Dasara has Santosh Narayan as the music director. The makers were in plans to have DSP as the music composer, but they turned in the direction of Anirudh finally. Anirudh has already worked on two of Nani’s movies, Jersey and Gangleader. It has to be seen if Anirudh gives a piece of market-capturing music for Nani’s action film.

