Siddhu to bring back KOHINOOR!

Star boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda has delivered cult blockbusters like DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, in association with popular production house Sithara Entertainments. For the third time, the successful combination is back to deliver another iconic film.

The socio-fantasy action adventure will have Siddhu playing a character, who brings back Kohinoor diamond to India. For nearly 1000 years, the glory of badhrakaali is missing it’s home and the protagonist is going to bring that glory back.

Writer-director Ravikanth Perepu after a romantic entertainer like Krishna and Leela, is working with Siddhu Jonnalagadda for this film. The director is handling a new genre for Indian Cinema with a novel plotline that no one ever attempted.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Movie is scheduled for January, 2026 release.

