Balakrishna, Boyapati’s BB4 Set For Grand Launching

One combination that exceeds expectations every time is that of God Of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and the mass director Boyapati Sreenu. The duo joins forces for the fourth time for another mass action extravaganza #BB4.

On Dussehra occasion, the makers came up with an update regarding the film’s opening ceremony. BB4 is set for a grand launching on the 16th of this month. Fans have been waiting eagerly for another film in this combination, and the makers please them with the announcement on the festival.

The film BB4, in this massive epic combination, will be produced grandly by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta on 14 Reels Plus. This is the second film for the producers with NBK and Boyapati, after Legend.

M Tejaswini Nandamuri presents the movie and other cast and crew details are awaited.

