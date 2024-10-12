Mirai Dussehra Poster: Teja Sajja’s Ayudha Pooja

After the blockbuster success of Hanu-Man, Teja Sajja is arriving with an action adventure Mirai which is set to unfold a secret that will re-write history. Karthik Ghattamaneni is directing the movie on TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory. The glimpse of the movie got an exceptional response.

On the occasion of Dussehra, a brand-new poster was unveiled. The poster sees Teja Sajja who plays the Super Yodha performing Ayudha Pooja, along with the Aghoras around him wielding tridents.

Teja strikes an intense pose while holding a magic wand, hinting at the film’s mystical elements. Overall, the new poster is breathtakingly stunning, and it’s a perfect one for this Dussehra. The expectations indeed are increasing with each update from the movie.

Mirai will have a global release in 8 languages in the summer on April 18, 2025 in both 2D and 3D versions. There is a high demand for the movie in the trade.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯