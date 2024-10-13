Nara Rohith To Get Engaged Today; CBN To Attend

Talented actor Nara Rohith is all set to tie the knot with actress Siri Lella, his co-star from Pratinidhi 2. Their engagement is scheduled to take place today in Hyderabad. The event is going to happen at Novotel hotel, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his family attending the ceremony.

Nara Rohith is the son of Chandra Babu Naidu’s younger brother. The actor made his mark in the industry with his debut film Baanam, has built a reputation for choosing unique and content-driven films.

Despite being backed by a well established political family, Nara Rohith has carved out a name for himself in the industry through his talent and hard work, never relying on his family’s political stature.

At 40, Rohith has decided to settle down, reportedly after a relationship with Siri Lella. The friends and family members will be at attendance for the engagement event today.

After the engagement, the wedding date is expected to be officially announced soon.

