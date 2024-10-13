‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ chooses interesting release date

Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s third film with producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is titled ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’. The family entertainer, which stars Priyadarshi in a hilarious yet nuanced role, is going to hit the screens on December 20.

With Global Star Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ getting postponed, Sridevi Movies has occupied the Christmas slot. Purely in commercial terms, the film will stand to make major monetary gains because of the excellent release date.

Producer Krishna Prasad has stated that the post-production works of ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ will be finished soon. The production works were over in September itself.

‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ is a family comedy entertainer. The film will have comedy scenes involving Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Naresh VK, Tanikella Bharani, and Srinivas Avasarala. Heroine Roopa Koduyur is playing a lead role in this one. The music is by Vivek Sagar. PG Vinda is the Director of Photography.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯