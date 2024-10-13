Official: Nara Rohit Gets Engaged

Actor Nara Rohit officially got engaged today. It was already reported that Rohit will get engaged to an actress and his Prathinidhi 2 co-star, Sireesha. This morning, the couple got engaged in Hyderabad amidst the presence of family members, relatives and close friends.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna and a few other prominent personalities attended the event and congratulated the couple. The photos from the event have surfaced on social media. Netizens and Rohit fans are congratulating the couple on this special day. According to the reports, Rohit and Sireesha fell for each other while working together for Prathinidhi 2.

After being in a relationship for some time, they decided to take it to the next level. They will be getting married soon. Rohit, who is the nephew of Chandrababu Naidu, made his acting debut with the 2009 film Baanam. Later, she was seen in noted films like Solo, Jyo Achytananda, Rowdy Fellow, Asura and Saarocharu. After the 2018 release Veera Bhoga Vasantharayalu, Rohit took six year gap and came back this year with Prathinidhi 2. He will be soon seen in the movie, Sundarakanda.

