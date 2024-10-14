Kiran Abbavaram’s KA release date locked: Diwali treat

Kiran Abbavaram who impressed with boy next door roles is gearing up for a dynamic return with a period film made on a huge budget. The actor’s next project, titled KA, has impressed everyone with its teaser and two chartbuster songs. The film is gaining momentum with top-notch content.

The teaser has created huge hype, and movie lovers are eagerly waiting to witness this period thriller on the big screen. Delighting everyone, the makers have announced the much-anticipated release date of the film, which will be a perfect Diwali treat. KA will have a grand release in theaters on October 31st.

In the release date poster, Kiran Abbavaram looks stunning with a fierce expression, wielding a weapon and surrounded by trishuls. The poster is striking and raises intrigue. KA is Kiran Abbavaram’s most prestigious pan-India project, set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The makers are gearing up for massive promotional activities across all languages in the coming days to raise anticipation. Directed by the duo Sujith and Sandeep, ‘KA’ tells an action-packed story set in a village backdrop. With impressive content and a grand release across multiple languages, the film is poised to create a sensation

Cinematography is handled by Viswas Daniel and Satheesh Reddy Masam. The film is bankrolled by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy of Srichakraas Entertainments. “KA” will be released in Telugu by producer Vamsi Nandipati and in Malayalam by hero Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

