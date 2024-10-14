1 AM Shows in Telugu States For Tamil Film

1 am shows have become a new trend in the Telugu film industry over the last few months. Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Jr NTR’s Devara had midnight premieres in Telugu states. Now, we hear that a Tamil hero is going to treat his Telugu fans with the 1 am shows.

We are talking about Suriya, one of the most beloved Tamil actors in Telugu states. Suriya is soon coming up with the pan-India movie Kanguva. Directed by Siva, this film features Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in other key roles.

Despite having no star director or other star actors, Kanguva holds high anticipation among the audience. Suriya is one such actor who doesn’t depend on combinations but believes in content. His star power is enough to bring audiences to theatres.

According to the latest reports, Kanguva will have 1 am shows on November 14 in a few areas in Telugu states. As there are high expectations on the movie, makers feel that it will draw a huge number of audiences to the premieres. More details about these shows will be announced as the release date nears.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯