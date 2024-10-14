Le Le Raja: Nora Fatehi Brings Heat To Dance Floor

The makers of Varun Tej’s next outing Matka, directed by Karuna Kumar, made it authentically, bringing 80s and 90s atmosphere. With a story rooted in a bygone era, every detail, from sets and costumes to the actors’ appearances, has been thoughtfully designed to evoke a retro feel.

Music plays a crucial role for the film set in period backdrop. Audiences can look forward to a collection of songs scored by GV Prakash Kumar that beautifully capture vintage vibes. The first song Le Le Raja which is out now showcases Nora Fatehi embodying the typical 80s heroine, radiating glamour against a vibrant backdrop.

Nora Fatehi’s captivating dances, choreographed by Jani master, are a highlight of the film. She indeed brings heat to the dance floor. The song also showcases Varun Tej’s journey and his link with the pub.

Jointly produced by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments, Matka also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the other leading lady. The movie is up for release on November 14th.

