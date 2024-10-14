Three Interval Kind-Of Blocks In First Half: DSP Hypes Up Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The release date is locked for December 5th. With the existing hype and euphoria around the movie, the music director of the movie, Devi Sri Prasad hyped it even more during an event today.

When asked about Pushpa 2 background score and the re-recording, DSP said it would be like ‘Assalu Thaggede le’. Revealing further, Devi Sri excitedly said that he felt mind-boggling after seeing the first half of Pushpa 2.

Recalling the times when Sukumar narrated the script, Devi and Chandrabose were super thrilled and felt as if it was the interval block for three episodes just in the first half itself.

DSP’s words flaunted the excitement and thrill he had for Pushpa 2 saying the first half itself is a ‘next level’ movie and it has to be seen if the audience would be feeling the same. Pushpa is hitting the screens on December 5th with US premieres on December 4th.

