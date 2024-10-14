₹1500 Cheap Entertainment: SKN’s Elaboration Winning The Internet

In a recent interview, Producer Naga Vamsi stated that ₹1500 spent on a movie of three hours gives the cheapest form of entertainment and challenged that there is no other element that gives the same. Well, the audience on social media is not very happy about it and ridiculed him with umpteen number of ways the 1500 rupees can be spent on a different form of entertainment.

Naga Vamsi’s explained that the increase in ticket rates due to an increase in manufacturing costs is reasonable for big movies’ breakeven also received a backlash from the netizens. However, SKN’s answer to the same backed Naga Vamsi’s answer but the elaboration is the key here. For the comments of Naga Vamsi on ₹1500 entertainment, another producer SKN gave a sensible and elaborate reply.

To start with, SKN says that the amount we spend on the same thing will change with the level of comfort and the same applies to cinema too. Comparing the Multiplexes and single screens, the producer says he would prefer a single screen for the experience he is getting there and of course, it is cost-effective.

Clarifying the myth behind the hiked ticket prices, SKN gives a breakdown on the ₹1500 spent by a family for a movie. A 28 percent tax will be deducted from the amount, 50-60 percent will be going to the exhibitors and only 30 percent will be going to the producer’s pocket.

‘Anyone who makes a product in the world can put a price of their choice and it is the consumer (audience) who decides if he wants to spend the said amount on the product. Here it is not exactly the seller-consumer relationship, because cinema has become a part of our lives, a culture and a tradition. Just as the audience has the right to ask for lower ticket prices, the makers too have their reasons like the increased cost of making a film, like real estate, rentals, and all. We should be seeing it as a bigger picture instead of putting a spotlight on ticket price hikes’, said SKN.

‘I don’t want to say that it is the cheapest form of entertainment like Vamsi said, but it is one of the cheapest compared to ticket prices in other places like Bengaluru. They have flexible prices like 70 rupees on the weekend. The prices here are a bit higher, but it is to compensate with the lesser number of audience coming to theaters. However it is not for all the movies, but for event films. The decrease in rate will not happen just with the producer’s thought, but might be possible if there are relaxations and tax rebates for the makers as well considering the cinema as the entertainment intertwined as a part of our lives,’ added SKN.

SKN did not call Naga Vamsi’s comment as irrelevant, but just conveyed it in the right and elaborate way. Though the actual question was to Naga Vamsi, every producer in the industry may want to answer it. SKN did it in the best possible way.

Related

Tags Naga Vamsi Producer SKN

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯