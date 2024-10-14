Nani’s Right Decision By Rejecting Rajini’s Offer

Natural Star Nani is on a roll with three back-to-back hits in the form of Dasara, Hi Nanna and Saripodha Sanivaaram. He is one of the few heroes who has had a sensational judgement in story selections in recent years. Once again, it has been proved with Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film, Vettaiyan.

For those who are unaware, Nani was initially offered a role in Vettaiyan. Many reports also surfaced regarding the same on social media. However, he denied the offer despite getting a chance to act alongside Rajinikanth. Vettaiyan has finally hit the screens and is getting a lukewarm response from the audience.

Many people felt that apart from Rajinikanth’s character, none of the other roles had been properly written. Be it Rana or Amitabh Bachchan or Fahadh Faasil or Manju Warrier, no one got a substantial role that would explore their talents. Thus, Nani’s judgement has once again proved to be right.

Currently, Nani is working on two films, HIT 3 under the direction of Sailesh Kolanu and untitled film under the direction of Srikanth Odela.

