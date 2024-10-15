Glimpse: Mega Hero Is The Rescuer

The excitement surrounding Sai Durgha Tej continues to grow with each update from the movie generating inquisitiveness. Directed by first-timer Rohith KP, this film is being made prestigiously by Primeshow Entertainment.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Sai Durgha Tej’s birthday, the makers have come up with a making video which shows the mind-blowing journey into the world of arcady. This preview reveals a fantastical realm where the inhabitants have suffered under dark forces, eagerly awaiting a rescuer.

The highlight of the video is undoubtedly Sai Durgha Tej, although his face is not visible in the last portions. His chiselled physique and his strong presence give a memorable end to the video. This sight indeed evokes immense interest about his character’s journey.

The poster shows SDT standing boldly like a hero, holding a spear with fire blazing all around him. Sai Durgha Tej has experienced a remarkable makeover for his character in the movie. His commitment to fitness is evident in his bulked-up, stunning appearance, which reflects his hard work and discipline.

This Pan India film features Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead heroine.

