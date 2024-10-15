Kanguva Producer Expecting 2000 Cr, That’s too Much!

Suriya’s Kanguva, directed by Siva, is one of the much-awaited projects in recent times. The film is creating a sensation at the box office already and we have to see how things will be unfolding as the release is getting closer. Meanwhile, director Siva and producer KE Gnanvel Raja revealed interesting updates about the film.

“The total runtime of Kanguva is around 2 hours and 26 minutes. Suriya will be seen as Kanguva in the historical portions, which will be for close to 2 hours in the film, and the present story will happen for 25 minutes,” says the director.

Director Siva also says that Kanguva is Suriya’s best and never witnessed avatar. The present portions will be fun-oriented while the historical portions will set the screen on fire.

Producer Gannvel Raja also revealed that the team is highly confident of the film’s output and they are expecting a revenue of close to 2000 Cr rupees.

Kanguva will have a release in two parts and the team is waiting for a blockbuster. The film releases next month.

