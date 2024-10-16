Where Is Sensational Heroine After The Big Lineup?

Actress Sree Leela became a sensation overnight by signing six films with star heroes in Telugu. The actress’s Dhamaka with Raviteja was released in 2022 and became a success. Sreeleela went on a signing spree to star opposite Mahesh Babu, Ram, and Balakrishna.

However, except for Bhagavanth Kesari in which she was not in a traditional heroine role, all other movies ended up as disasters. Sreeleela’s Guntur Kaaram, Extra Ordinary Man, Aadikesava, and Skanda ended up as colossal failures and none of them fetched her any advantage.

The actress has only Robinhood with Nithiin ready for release, which is targeting December or Sankranthi release. Sree Leela has Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and another movie with Raviteja after that. While the release of these two movies is not anytime soon, Sreeleela’s only movie at this point is Robinhood.

Meanwhile, other heroines like Meenakshi Chaudhary and Bhagyasree Borse are slowly getting busy with multiple offers and even reportedly replaced Sreeleela in a couple of films. It has to be seen if Sreeleela will be able to bounce back with Robinhood.

