It’s my Laggam – Ramesh Chappala and Team!

After completing the film “Bheema Deverapalli Branch,” I spent a lot of time thinking about what kind of story to do next. Out of that thought process came the story of Laggam. In Telangana culture, Laggam (a traditional wedding harness) is deeply connected to many emotions.

The Telangana Laggam holds a unique significance. I wanted to bring those emotions and culture to the screen. I have written many of the characters in this story based on people I have seen growing up. When I first thought of the title Laggam, many people instantly connected with it. I never expected the title to receive such a huge response.

Laggam is a must-watch movie for NRIs and software engineers, a movie every farmer should see, a film for every girl about to get married, and one that every father with a daughter should watch. I have portrayed beautiful themes, emotions, and a lot of humor like painting a picture.

When I conceived the idea of Laggam, I wanted the movie to end with a truth, and that’s exactly what I did. The climax will elevate the movie to another level.

“This Laggam will feel like a grand meal on a banana leaf.” For everyone who has been married, I will remind you of your own Laggam. I have created a world called Laggam and will turn the audience into family members. The film is set for a global release on the 25th of this month. I hope everyone will come, watch the film, and bless us.

This is your family’s Laggam. Save the date!

This film is produced by Venu Gopal Reddy under Subishi Entertainments. The cast includes Sai Ronak, Pragya Nagra, Rajendra Prasad, Rohini, Saptagiri, LB Sriram, Krishnudu, Raghu Babu, Raccha Ravi, Kanakavva, Vadlamani Srinivas, Kaveri, Chammak Chandra, Chitram Srinu, Sandhya Gandham, T. Suguna, Lakshman Meesala, Prabhavati, Kancherapalem Raju, Prabhas Srinu, Viva Reddy, Satya Eleswaram, Anjibabu, Radandi Sadanandam, Kireeti, and Ravi Varma in key roles.

Story, dialogues, screenplay, and direction by Ramesh Cheppala. The film is produced by Venu Gopal Reddy. Background score by Mani Sharma. Cinematography by MN Balreddy. Music composed by Charan Arjun. Edited by Bonthala Nageswara Reddy. Choreography by Ajay Siva Shankar.

