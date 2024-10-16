Team Vishwambhara Working On Damage Control

The teaser of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film “Vishwambhara”, released on the eve of Dasara, has sparked considerable discussion, primarily due to its visual effects.

Fans expressed disappointment over what they perceived as inferior graphics, drawing unfavorable comparisons to the widely criticized film Adipurush, which faced heavy release delays due to similar issues. Aleady Megastar’s movie was postponed from January 2024 to May 2024.

Following the backlash, reports indicate that Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Vassishta have begun discussions with various VFX companies to enhance the film’s visual quality.

As the film is expected to be a major socio-fantasy project, the quality of VFX is pretty much important and it should be close to a realistic look. Which otherwise, the filmmaking experience will be marred inside theatres and that will result in disastrous box office output for sure.

While the teaser showcases an ambitious narrative that blends mythology with sci-fi elements, the inspired visuals from various Hollywood movies didn’t go well. Many are wondering if the original creative of Vassishta is still kept under wraps such that they could showcase it in the trailer.

The teaser promises some impressive ideas and action sequences, but many viewers felt that the visual execution did not meet expectations for a film of this scale; so we have to see how the makers will not up their VFX game of Vishwambhara.

