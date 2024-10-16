Superb Lineup, Sithara

Sithara Entertainments, the sister production house of Haarika & Hassinee Creations, is one of the productions happening at the Telugu cinema. Under Suryadevara Naga Vamshi, the production house is striking a balance between producing films with big stars and young actors. Interestingly, the production house has three releases in the pipeline for the next three months.

The production house has already started the promotions for its Diwali release, Lucky Bhaskar. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. It is gearing up for a grand release on October 31st, on the occasion of Diwali.

Team Sithara also recently confirmed that Balakrishna Nandamuri’s 109th film, under the direction of KS Ravindra, aka Bobby, will have a release during Sankranthi next year. Most likely, the film will be released on 12th January. It is one of the biggest releases next year, and since the film opens the season, the team is prepared for a blockbuster.

In between, Sithara is planning to release Gautham Tinnanuri’s directorial Magic. The film features a bunch of youngsters and is backed by the music of Anirudh Ravichander. It shows a lot of promise and is aimed for a release on the 21st of December.

Apart from these three confirmed releases, Sithara also has films like MAD 2, Kohinoor: Part 1 and VD12 under production.

