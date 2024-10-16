OG Resumption Revives ‘Ustaad’ Hopes

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently one of the busiest politicians in the Telugu states. As a deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan is working round the clock. However, he also found some time to resume the shoot of his upcoming film OG, directed by Sujeeth.

To make things smoother and more convenient for Pawan Kalyan, the makers of OG planned the shoot in and around Mangalagiri. Earlier, team Hari Hara Veera Mallu also erected a set near Vijawayada to make it easy for Pawan to join the film’s shoot. Team OG is also working towards finishing the shoot with Pawan Kalyan in the action.

Now, the resumption of OG has revived hopes on Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. Pawan Kalyan shot for the film already and more portions of the movie are currently pending. Looking at the current scenario, UBS seems to be the last priority of Pawan Kalyan and he has not signed any new films.

However, with Harish Shankar wielding the megaphone, Pawan Kalyan might definitely give his dates for the film’s shoot and it may happen anytime. Pawan reportedly informed all his producers to be prepared for the shoot whenever he gets time between his administrative commitments.

Team OG is planning to wrap up the shoot at the earliest and they have been planning this schedule for over a month now. Now, team UBS can also be hopeful of resuming their film’s shoot.

