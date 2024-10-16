Akhanda 2 Motion Poster – Sound Adhurs

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-anticipated film with Boyapati Sreenu titled Akhanda 2 generated extra curiosity, since it is the sequel for their path-breaking blockbuster Akhanda. The movie has its opening ceremony held today.

Along with the film’s team, the event was also graced by special guests. Pragya Jaiswal who is the leading lady also made her presence. The muhurtham shot on the lead pair saw soundboard clapped by Brahmani, while Tejaswini switched on the camera.

The motion poster unveiled during the event offers a heavenly experience. S Thaman’s pulsating score further elevated the visuals.

Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta will produce this high budgeted Pan India film on 14 Reels Plus with M Tejaswini Nandamuri as the presenter.

