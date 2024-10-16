Disappointing Dasara For TFI

Dasara is one of the big festive seasons for the cinema trade. Generally, star heroes and big-ticket films gear up for release during the Dasara festive season every year.

Unfortunately, Dasara neither had any big films nor made any impact at the box office, and it ended up as a disappointing season for trade circles.

For this Dasara, we had three straight Telugu and three dubbed films in contention. Sudheer Babu’s Maa Nanna Superhero ended up as a tedious watch for audiences and critics, resulting in its disastrous result.

Suhas and Dil Raju’s Janaka Aithe Ganaka managed to get a decent talk but it couldn’t pull audiences to theatres. Then, we have Gopichand and Sreenu Vaitla’s Viswam, which managed to click with B and C centres audiences to an extent but overall, couldn’t end up as a satisfying watch.

Coming to the dubbing flicks, Superstar Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan managed to get an average talk but its collections are nowhere near Rajini’s previous film Jailer.

Alia Bhatt’s Jigra was a washout in Telugu. Then there is Kannada film Martin which ended up as a nightmare for both viewers and distributors.

As none of these films managed to do well, Jr NTR’s Devara continued its dominance at the box office even in its third week. Generally, we see collections getting dropped in the third week. But thanks to disastrous festive releases, Devara ended up as the winner of this Dasara.

