‘Viswam Is One And Only Hit Film For TFI In 2024’

Gopichand has not tasted success for a long time. The talented actor is known for being the best fit for mass action films. But the outdated content and narrative are the reasons why he has not bagged success in recent times. Yet again, his Viswam with Srinu Vaitla did not fetch him what he was looking for.

However, the movie’s team arranged a success-meet today for Viswam and character actor Naresh’s words from the event are getting trolled now.

Naresh not only declared Viswam as a Dasara hit but went ahead to call it as ‘one and only big hit’ for the Telugu film industry in 2024. He said Viswam will be remembered as the ‘2024 Dasara Hit’.

Naresh often gets trolled for his off-screen statements and speeches. Success meets are usually filled with praise and it is obvious to shower the appreciation, but Naresh’s exaggeration by stating Viswam as the ‘only’ hit in 2024 appears to have left everyone uncomfortable on stage.

