That Pan-India Element To Help Akhanda 2?

The fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna are always delighted when the actor joins hands with Boyapati Sreenu. Even though the director has attracted trolls and criticism with his movies with other actors, Boyapati Sreenu was never disappointed with his films with Balayya, and yet again, they joined hands for the mighty Akhanda 2.

The announcement teaser was released yesterday. It is obvious that it is going to be a continuation of the original but also appears to have a proven pan-India element in it. There were a few movies from the South in recent times that got pan-India fame, like KGF, Pushpa, Kantara, and Karthikeya 2.

The factors that worked for KGF and Pushpa are different, but for Kantara and Karthikeya 2, the respective stories interlinked with eternal elements, particularly Hindu tradition intrigued most of the audiences across the country.

Akhanda also gained attention in the North region and it trended big after the OTT release. Now Boyapati seems to have targeted the pan-India market with Akhanda 2 by elevating the existing devotional concept and the power dialogues related to it.

Balayya is seen in two characters one of them is Aghora in the first part. Needless to say, the second part also has a Lord Shiva reference as Balayya’s opening dialogue is about Lord Shiva and the title is Akhanda – Thandavam.

It has to be seen if Akhanda Thandavam could connect to audiences of all languages.

