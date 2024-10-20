Diwali Weekend: Fight Between Heroes Who Need Hit Badly

As Diwali approaches, Tollywood is gearing up for fierce competition with several highly anticipated releases scheduled for October 31st. Films like Dulquer Salman’s Lucky Baskhar, Nikhil’s Appudo Ippudo Eppudo, Kiran Abbavaram’s KA, Satyadev’s Zebra, Siva Karthikeya’s dubbed film Amaran and Jayam Ravi’s Brother are set to hit theaters. And here’s an interesting take on this clash.

Undoubtedly, the stars of these films are under pressure to deliver hits, especially since their previous projects have not performed well. For instance, Lucky Bhaskar, should do well for Dulquer Salmaan. While his last Telugu outing Sitaramam is a superhit, his other dubbed films that came later have tanked at the box office. Similarly, Nikhil did the magic with Karthikeya 2, but the likes of 18 Pages and Spy failed miserably. He has to score a hit at any cost now.

Kiran Abbavaram’s latest films didn’t work in any way though sometimes the actor claimed that few films have got breakeven. On a serial flop-spree, the actor needs to re-invent and re-position himself by scoring a blockbuster with KA now. The same is the case with the likes of Satyadev too who is testing luck with Zebra. Even Siva Karthikeyan’s recent dubbed films didn’t do well in Telugu, so Amaran should do wonders for him.

The October 31st release date has created a crowded field, leading to a potential clash at the box office. Each film will be vying for the attention of audiences looking for festive entertainment. This competition could lead to a losing traction kind of situation unless the film’s promos, promotional strategies, and finally content are exceptionally good. Watch this space for more updates on these movies.

