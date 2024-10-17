Pushpa 2: 200 Cr Opening Day On Cards?

We are nearing the end of 2024, and there are only a few big films up for release in the next two months. The biggest among them is undeniably Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Directed by Sukumar, this movie is slated for a worldwide release on December 6. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil play other pivotal roles in it.

There are a lot of expectations riding on this movie as Pushpa’s first part was a big blockbuster. The film did extremely well in the North Indian circuit, and the same region is largely waiting for the sequel. Generally, pan-India films from the South don’t open well in the North, and the collections increase only with mouth talk.

The same thing happened with Kalki and Devara this year. Though they didn’t open well in the North, the collections improved over the period due to word of mouth. But Pushpa 2 has an edge here. The first part was a huge hit, and the sequel has heavy expectations. Kalki’s Day 1 WW Gross stands at 191 Crs where as Devara Part 1 WW gross is at Rs 172 crores. So, trade circles opined that Pushpa 2 has a good chance of getting a 200 crore opening day gross.

However, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava might dent Pushpa’s chances of getting 200 crores on the release day. Chhava is a high-budget period flick which will have a wide release in the North. So, Pushpa might not get the theatres it would expect to get, eventually affecting the opening day collections. So, it has to be seen if it breaks all these odds and manages to gross 200 crores on the release day.

