20 Cr For A Melody Song: Wonder Or Blunder?

Director Shankar is known for making films with huge budgets and he delivered blockbusters and visual wonders with the money spent. Those were his golden days but the director is struggling these days to give a decent success. Shankar’s Indian 2 ended up as the biggest disaster for many reasons. Now that his next, Game Changer is coming soon, a few updates about the movie are scaring Ram Charan’s fans.

The latest reports say that Shankar shot a melody song with the lead couple and a mammoth budget of 20+ crore rupees. The visuals are heard to be spectacular in locations that were not shown ever before in Indian cinema.

No doubt, Shankar will make the song look stunning with the style and visuals, but grandeur in songs alone won’t save a film if the content is not adequate. It happened with Shankar’s last few movies which had lavish sets, mind-blowing visuals, and half-baked stories. Now that the general audiences are expecting Shankar-range movies along with his trademark songs, the director is focusing on visuals alone.

A melody song in Game Changer might become a visual wonder, but fans are hoping it won’t end up as a budget blunder. For now, producers Dil Raju and Shankar appeared confident about Game Changer output. It has to be seen if Game Changer brings the past glory to Shankar.

Game Changer is heard to be releasing on January 10, 2025, while the official announcement is awaited.

