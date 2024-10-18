Mani Ratnam Hopes To Work With Sai Pallavi One Day

The legendary director Mani Ratnam inspired many actors and directors and till today, his classic movies are a library to many upcoming filmmakers. Such a great director expressed his wish to work with the super-talented Sai Pallavi one day.

Siva Karthikeyan’s Amaran had the pre-release event last night. Along woth actor Siva Karthikeyan, music director GV Prakash, Sai Pallavi, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Mani Ratnam also attended the event as guests.

While speaking about the lead actress, Mani Ratnam told Sai Pallavi, ‘I am a very big fan of you, I hope I will work with you one day’. This left everyone in awe while many wondered why is taking so long so see Sai Pallavi in Mani Ratnam’s direction already.

Sai Pallavi responded to Mani Ratnam’s words with, ‘Before entering the cinema, I didn’t know many directors, but Mani Ratnam was a name I always knew. He’s one reason I’m particular about the scripts and roles I choose.’ Mani Ratnam’s first choice for Cheliya in which he later replaced her with Aditi Rao Hydari.

Amaran is releasing on October 31st.

Related

Tags Mani Ratnam Sai Pallavi Sai Pallavi AMaran

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯