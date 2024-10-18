Amid Life Threat, Star Hero Imports Bullet Proof Car

All of Bollywood is discussing the well-being of Salman Khan now after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to eliminate him. The controversial black buck killing case against Salman Khan is instigating the Bishnoi gang against Salman and they have even killed senior politician Baba Siddique who is very close to Salman.

Just yesterday, the Bishnoi gang threatened to kill Salman Khan if he didn’t pay them Rs 5 crore.

In view of this elevated life threat to Salman, the star hero has started to take evasive action. He has reportedly imported a luxury SUV that costs well over Rs 2 crore.

This bullet-proof car has been imported from Dubai. More than the luxury side of things, this car will have state of the art security arrangements and it can bear excessive gunfire.

The details of the vehicle haven’t yet been disclosed to the media but Bollywood is abuzz about the same. Salman usually uses a Range Rover for his commute but in view of this threat, he might have to roll around in a bullet proof car.

The police have also set up a barricade outside Salman’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. He has been placed under escalated security protocols.

