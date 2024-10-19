Rumours: Akiran Nandan’s Debut In #OG!

Though his mother Renu Desai ruled out the silver screen debut as an actor as the young chap is more interested in music and direction, which he studied at a film school too, it looks like very soon Pawan Kalyan Junior will be scintillating as an actor. Here comes a piece of rumour that is strongly doing rounds in film circles.

According to reports, plans are in motion to introduce Akira Nandan, the elder son of popular superstar and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, in a cameo role in the upcoming film “OG.”

Director Sujeeth is said to have proposed this idea, and it’s expected that Akira will play a crucial part in the film. Though some say that he might play the younger version of Pawan Kalyan in the movie, some revealed that it is a special character.

Introducing Akira in “OG” not only allows him to showcase his talent but also helps build familiarity with audiences. At a time when Pawan Kalyan is distancing from movies due to political commitments, though he has few releases lined up, it is better to bring the ‘varasudu’ into the line, isn’t it? With a ready-made set of fans already, it will not be tough for Akira to cut through the line and make his mark felt.

