All Akkineni Heroes Sailing The Same Boat

The Akkineni heroes are in a similar situation regarding the delays in their movies. Nagarjuna and his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, have their films in the pipeline, but unforeseen delays hamper the progress.

Firstly, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni’s next film, Thandel, is yet to receive an official release date. Fans hoped it might be released during Christmas, especially after the postponement of Game Changer. However, reports are circulating that the film’s first copy may not be ready in time for a Christmas release, sparking speculation about a possible Sankranti launch. The film’s producers, Bunny Vaas and Allu Aravind, still weigh their options. If neither December nor Sankranti works out, they may push the release to Republic Day at the end of January.

Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni is still transforming his look for a pan-India film under UV Creations. Still, he’s also considering a period drama directed by Murali Kishore to be produced by Annapurna Studios. However, it’s unclear when his sixth film will officially begin, leaving fans curious about both projects’ timelines. In the meantime, there are also rumors about his film with director Puri Jagannath. Nothing is finalized yet.

As for Nagarjuna, he, too, is facing a dilemma. His film Kubera, directed by Shekhar Kammula, hasn’t yet locked in a release date. Initially, Nag considered releasing it during Sankranti to follow his lucky sentiment, but that no longer seems feasible. Now, he’s eyeing Maha Shivratri for the release. Additionally, Nagarjuna wants to ensure a good gap between his film and Thandel to avoid clashes or overlapping releases within the family.

It’s indeed an unusual situation where both the father (Nagarjuna) and his two sons (Naga Chaitanya and Akhil) face release date dilemmas simultaneously, leading to a lot of buzz and speculation in the industry.

