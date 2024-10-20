Bigg Boss Telugu: Naga Manikanta Evicted?

In a surprising update from Bigg Boss Telugu 8 sets, Naga Manikanta, one of the fan-favorite contestants, has reportedly been evicted. According to sources, the eviction shoot was completed at Annapurna Studios. Despite earlier speculations that Pruthviraj might be eliminated, it appears that Naga Manikanta is leaving the house this week.

Manikanta entered the show with much support, earning sympathy from viewers and housemates alike by opening up about his struggles, including his marital issues. He also revealed that he wears a hair patch to cover his hair loss, further garnering empathy from the audience.

However, in recent episodes, Manikanta spoke openly about his declining mental and physical health, expressing difficulty in maintaining his well-being inside the house.

In previous seasons, participants like Noel Sean, Gangavva, Nuthan Naidu, and Jessi were also asked to leave after citing health issues. This season, Shekar Basha faced a similar situation, as he was sent out in the second week after struggling with his health and hunger during his time in the house.

With Manikanta’s eviction, fans are left shocked, as he was seen as a strong contender despite his health struggles.

