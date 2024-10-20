‘Tagore Scene Is Chiru’s Biggest Disservice To Doctors’

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Tagore is considered one of the biggest classic hits in Telugu cinema. Directed by VV Vinayak, it is a remake of the Tamil hit film Ramana, directed by AR Murugadoss. However, the film’s Doctor scene is famous and widely praised by the audiences. However, famous doctor Guruva Reddy has criticised it now.

In a recent podcast, Dr. Guruva Reddy, MD of KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals, lamented that the hospital scene from the film has done a disservice to the health sector.

“Whoever wrote that scene has greatly harmed the medical field. It is one of the worst scenes ever created in cinema by VV Vinayak. After watching the scene, everyone thinks doctors take the patient to ICU only to ask for more money. If a patient dies due to a complication after being admitted to a hospital, doctors are expected to prove that they didn’t cause the death,” said Guruva Reddy.

“Chiranjeevi garu is one of my friends. He has had me as a guest at his place several times. I told him the episode in ‘Tagore’ ruined our peace of mind. The scene was much worse, but Chiranjeevi garu got it toned down.” he said.

