Unstoppable Pics: Balayya & Babu Are Back

Back in October 2022, Aha Video’s blockbuster Unstoppable talk show with Balakrishna had its most significant guest in the form of Chandrababu Naidu. This was when Telugu Desam was in the opposition in AP, but that didn’t faze Babu and Balayya from touching on serious topics like the Sr NTR episode, early days of TDP, and others.

Now, after a gap of over 2 years, Babu and Balayya are back together again for Unstoppable as they shot for a new episode of the Unstoppable show today.

CM Babu arrived in Hyderabad today to film a key episode of the fourth season of Unstoppable. This episode will apparently be streaming on Aha Video from the 25th of this month.

While Babu sported his trademark khaki outfit, Balayya is seen in a super suave look. The last time the duo took part in the show, Balayya was an MLA and Babu was opposition leader of AP. Cut to today, Babu is CM again while Balayya is one of the most respected men in the AP governance body. A lot has change in the two-year gap between the two episodes.

