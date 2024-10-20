Mechanic Rocky Trailer: Ranku Reddy Is Here

Vishwak Sen is coming up with Mechanic Rocky which is getting ready for release on November 22nd. The film directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi and produced by Ram Talluri of SRT Entertainments has its trailer 1.0 unveiled just a while ago.

The trailer opens with a lighthearted exchange between Vishwak Sen and his father, played by Naresh. Vishwak shares his aspiration to become a civil engineer, despite actually studying computer science. This leads him to work in his father’s mechanic shop, where he also manages a driving school and flirts with Shraddha Srinath and Meenakshi Chaudhary. However, the mood shifts dramatically with the arrival of a powerful villain, portrayed by Sunil.

Ravi Teja Mullapudi has crafted a thoroughly commercial story filled with all the right elements. Vishwak Sen delivers a dynamic performance, showcasing a wide range of emotions in his character. Shraddha Srinath looked trendy, while Meenakshi Chaudhary appeared in a traditional look. Naresh and co provided laughs, while Sunil looked ferocious as the villain.

Manojh Katasani’s cinematography is striking, while Jakes Bejoy’s vivacious score enhances the experience. The production design of SRT Entertainments is solid.

As the trailer 1.0 assured Mechanic Rocky is a humour-filled actioner.

