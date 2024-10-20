Will Nani Do Pilla Zamindar Sequel?

Natural Star Nani played the lead role in the film Pilla Zamindar. G Ashok is the director. It was during the time when Nani did not earn the stardom, does the film was released. It became a big hit and helped Nani in his career growth. Now, the discussion of the film’s sequel took the center stage.

Producer DS Rao officially confirmed that the film’s sequel is on cards and also added that the discussions are going on. But, the question is will Nani do the film with the same director, Ashok.

Ashok did not score big hits in his career apart from Pilla Zamindar and Bhaagamathie. Later, the director moved to Bollywood. Ashok did Durgamati, the remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie and then did Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. His next film is Dream Slayers.

Now, coming to Nani’s inclusion in the project, his lineup is already packed. Nani recently scored the success with Saripodha Sanivaram. And then, Nani is busy with HIT 3 currently and will also be seen in Nani-Odela 2.

By the time these two projects will get completed, we have to see if Nani will be ready to do Pilla Zamindar 2. But with an outdated director like Ashok, we have to see if the film will happen or there will be a change of director.

