Talk of the Town: Pushpa’s Pre-Release Rule!

Icon star Allu Arjun and creative director Sukumar are working on the prestigious film Pushpa Part 2: The Rule. The film will hit the screens in less than fifty days, and the excitement around its release is high.

According to trade buzz, the distributors have offered much higher amounts than what the producers, Mythri Movie Makers, initially anticipated. Though official figures are not yet public, the circulating numbers suggest that Pushpa 2 targets records set by RRR and Kalki 2898 AD.

Unofficial reports indicate that Pushpa 2 has done business worth around ₹215 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone.

In the Nizam region, Mythri Movie Makers are handling distribution with a break-even set at ₹100 crores.

The tentative details of other deals are below:

₹30 crores for the Ceded area to Abhishek

₹50 crores for Vizag (Uttar Andhra) to Sai Korrapati

₹23.5 crores for East Godavari

₹14.5 crores for West Godavari

₹12.5 crores for Guntur to Bunny Vas

₹15.5 crores for Nellore to UV Vamsi

₹7.5 crores for Krishna

While these figures aren’t officially confirmed, they reflect the feverish excitement around the movie.

Director Sukumar is busy finishing the balance shoot and post-production work, which is delaying the focus on publicity. The promotional content is expected to be released soon, starting with an item song that will likely set social media on fire.

The team is also heavily focusing on the Bollywood version due to the immense craze in North India. While the release date is officially set for December 6, 2024, the producers are seriously considering premiering the film a day earlier, on December 5.

Rashmika Mandanna Shetty, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Brahmaji, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Saurabh Sachdeva, and others are a part of the film.

