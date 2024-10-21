Prabhas Puts Instagram Story On ‘Love Reddy’

Despite receiving a mixed response, team Love Reddy gained some appreciation for its content. However, the lack of crowds at theaters left the team disappointed. In response, they held a unique event called a “Failure Meet,” which sparked industry discussions. The event definitely created a buzz in the film industry but it failed to bring revenues to the film.

However, the sigh of release for team Love Reddy has come in the form of a status posted by Prabhas. The pan-India star posted that he is hearing good things about the movie. While Prabhas has previously shown support for major films with star casts or big production houses, Love Reddy doesn’t have those elements.

The real reason for Prabhas’ support was a request from senior editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, who spoke to Prabhas and suggested that any form of encouragement would help the film. Prabhas responded to the senior’s request without hesitation by posting the status.

The film, which presents a love story with an unexpected climax, might have had a better shot at the box office had it not faced competition.

On the other hand, with Prabhas’ birthday coming up on October 23, many exciting updates from his upcoming projects are expected to drop soon.

