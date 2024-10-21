Bagheera Trailer: Prasanth Neel Touch!

Sriimurali who shot to fame with Ugramm is gearing up for the release of his action-packed film Bagheera. Directed by Dr Suri, the film’s story was penned by Prashanth Neel. This will be the first release for Sriimurali in Telugu. The film’s trailer was dropped just a while ago.

As evil continues to rise, God takes on divine avatars to put an end to it. In the current situation, where the police system has failed, Bagheera emerges as a form of God to eliminate criminals. While the common people see him as a deity, the police view him merely as the bloodsucking demon.

Prasanth Neel shows his pen power with a story that has a big span and Dr Suri handled it efficiently. The dialogues are impactful, and the direction is commendable. Technically, the trailer is impressive, featuring great cinematography by AJ Shetty and a thrilling background score by B Ajaneesh Loknath. The action sequences are breathtakingly choreographed, and the editing is sharp. The production values are top class.

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films. Bagheera will grace the cinemas on the 31st of this month. Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP is releasing the Telugu version.

