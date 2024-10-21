Prabhas B’day: Tokyo Fans sends Advance wishes

In celebration of Prabhas’s birthday on October 23, several of his earlier films are being re-released in theaters across India and overseas. Photos and videos have surfaced on social media showing fans in Tokyo watching “Radhe Shyam” and celebrating his advance birthday.

As part of the film exhibition, they sent him heartfelt wishes, with special messages from Japanese fans in Tokyo impressing everyone. They celebrated “Radhe Shyam,” a beautiful love story, and the related videos and photos are going viral online.

The warm reception from Japanese fans not only underscores Prabhas’s global appeal but also showcases his strong connection with fans worldwide.

On the Rebel Star’s birthday, theaters will be transformed into a Prabhas carnival. His fans are gearing up for a massive celebration, featuring multiple re-releases and major events across India and abroad.

Meanwhile, the celebrations are expected to intensify with updates on Prabhas’s upcoming films being announced on his birthday.

