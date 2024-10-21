Laggam: The “Marriage Manual” for This Generation – Dr. Rajendra Prasad

Renowned actor Dr. Rajendra Prasad shared his thoughts on Laggam, the upcoming Telugu film directed by Ramesh Cheppala. Reflecting on his connection with the director, Rajendra Prasad said, “My association with writer-director Ramesh Cheppala has been a meaningful one. His stories and dialogues always feel as if they are born from the very soil we stand on.

Since the moment Ramesh narrated the story of Laggam, it has been a long and fulfilling journey with this film, from its inception to its release. As Ramesh says, ‘Laggam is something born not from people, but from the heart.’ He is a visionary with a perfect grasp on storytelling and dialogues, and I’ve had the privilege of working with him on films like Bewars and Shreyo Bhilashi.”

Rajendra Prasad further added, “Laggam is a film that will resonate with every audience. I’m seen in a very different role in this film, and during my dubbing session, I was moved to tears—something I don’t say lightly. There is a scene in the climax that no Telugu film has ever shown before, a moment that will weigh heavy on the hearts of every viewer as they leave the theater.

It’s an emotional story, brought to life beautifully by Ramesh Cheppala. This is not just a good film, it’s a great film—one that will be remembered for generations. These kinds of stories aren’t told by every filmmaker; only a few have the ability to tell such tales.”

Laggam is set to release worldwide on October 25, and Rajendra Prasad invites everyone to experience this heartfelt journey. “This Laggam is our story, one we’ve all grown up watching… Don’t miss it in theaters,” he said with confidence in the film’s success.

Produced by Venu Gopal Reddy under Subishi Entertainments, Laggam features an ensemble cast, including Sai Ronak, Pragya Nagra, Rajendra Prasad, Rohini, Saptagiri, LB Sriram, Krishnudu, Raghu Babu, Raccha Ravi, Kanakavva, Vadlamani Srinivas, Kaveri, Chammak Chandra, Chitram Srinu, Sandhya Gandham, T. Suguna, Lakshman Meesala, Prabhavati, Kancherapalem Raju, Prabhas Srinu, Viva Reddy, Satya Eleswaram, Anjibabu, Radandi Sadanandam, Kireeti, and Ravi Varma.

