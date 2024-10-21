Is This The Same Story Narrated To Raviteja?

Well, director Gopichand Malineni who made a strong comeback with Raviteja’s “Krack” had planned to direct a film featuring the same Mass Star, but financial issues led to its cancellation. This left fans wondering about the storyline, especially since it was rumoured to be inspired by a tragic incident that took place in Karamchedu, Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh three decades ago.

While the incident has been described as one of the bloodiest in the region’s history, raising questions about its potential influence on the narrative of Gopichand Malineni’s new project, looking at the first look of “Jaat”, many are inferring that it is the same.

Some sources claimed that Malineni has simply shifted the backdrop to Punjab and even added a bit of a ‘caste’ angle to the story like how it took place in Andhra Pradesh.

Now that “Jaat” is being made with Sunny Deol, many wonder if the makers have cancelled the project with Ravi Teja’s because his current market after a string of flops is not allowing them to spend huge money on the project. Because, making a film with Sunny Deol also forces the makers to spend similar money, while the hero might be taking a ‘share’ in the sales rather than asking for upfront remuneration.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯