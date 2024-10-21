Charming Prabhas From Raja Saab

Pan-Indian Rebel Star Prabhas is gearing up to charm audiences with his upcoming film, The Raja Saab directed by blockbuster filmmaker Maruthi. After the long wait, makers recently the film’s glimpse showcasing darling Prabhas in charismatic avatar. The stylish Fan India glimpse has captivated audiences.

Today, in celebration of Prabhas’s upcoming birthday on October 23rd, the makers unveiled a stylish new poster. In it, Prabhas appears lean and dapper. The stunning visuals from both the poster and the glimpse suggest that fans can expect a vintage charm in both style and performance.

This intriguing romantic horror film is directed by the beloved Maruthi and produced under the People Media Factory banner. Maruthi has showcased Prabhas in a fashionable look that has delighted moviegoers and darling fans alike. The makers also promise a major surprise on October 23rd.

The film is set for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025, offering fans an exciting treat. The Pan-Indian film, featuring Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan in key roles, will release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. This captivating romantic horror entertainer is produced by the People Media Factory banner.

National award-winning music composer Thaman S is crafting the film’s music. Karthik Palani oversees cinematography, and Kamal Kannan leads the VFX. Written and directed by Maruthi, ‘The Raja Saab’ is anticipated to transcend linguistic and genre boundaries.

