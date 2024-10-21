Lucky Baskhar Trailer : Problems With Money!

Lucky Baskhar, one of the most eagerly awaited films of Indian Cinema, starring multilingual actor Dulquer Salmaan has been impressing one and all with great promotional material. Songs and teaser have created much anticipation for the film. Now, the makers have unveiled theatrical trailer of the film.

In one word, we can sum up the trailer as Dulquer Salmaan’s one man show. Writer-Director Venky Atluri gave a character that the actor could play with. Carrying the character with grey shades, Dulquer showcased his expertise in understanding human nature as each one of his expression suits apt to Baskhar.

We can easily say that Dulquer lived as Baskhar in the film. Meenakshi Chaudhary, the leading lady, also gave an impeccable performance. Behind the actors’ flawless performances, we can notice the renowned technicians expertise in fulfilling the illusion. They have recreated 80’s and 90’s Bombay extensively and take us back in time period with great ease.

Cinematograher Nimish Ravi, Production designer Banglan and composer GV Prakash Kumar’s work speaks volumes with each passing frame in the trailer. Navin Nooli’s work as editor is also apt to the mood of the film.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film while Srikara Studios is presenting it. Lucky Baskhar is releasing on 31st October worldwide in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages

