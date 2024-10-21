Producer’s Strict Condition Before Q&A

Sithara Entertainments Naga Vamsi is popular on social media for his filterless talks. The producer often gets under the spotlight with his unexpected answers at the movie press meets. Two of his recent comments about the movies ended up as controversies and it looks like he wanted to avoid them.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Bhaskar team had a press event today and Naga Vamsi declared that there is going to be a Q&A only if the press wants to know about Lucky Bhaskar. He said, ‘Migatha sarada topics emanna unte tarvata matladukundam’.

Vamsi’s recent comments about ‘1500 rupees of entertainment’ and the ‘big competition in Sankranthi race’ took a different angle from the way he intended.

Well, Naga Vamsi’s decision seems genuine because more questions are being asked about personal lives, previous movies, and other big-ticket films than the actual movie being promoted during the meet. To keep the event relevant, other producers may also want to make this a mandate to declare that out-of-context questions will not be entertained.

