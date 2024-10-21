This Diwali, It Is Dulquer Vs Dulquer

The super-talented actor Dulquer Salmaan is coming to visit us this Diwali with his Lucky Baskhar. The movie is all set for release on October 31 and the makers have planned premieres on October 30th all over. The beautiful Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the female lead in the film. Amid this, in an unexpected scenario, it has become Dulquer Vs Dulquer in a release clash.

Lucky Baskhar is releasing on October 31 and Kiran Abbavaram’s Ka is releasing the same day. However, Duqluer is the lead in Lucky Baskhar but he is also distributing Ka in Malayalam under his banner Wayfarer Films.

When asked about the clash, Duqluer opined that they are two different genre films and he is happy that he is doing both films. Dulquer also said the release dates can’t be controlled and as it is a commitment, he will stick to it.

Ka is a period mystery thriller and Lucky Bhaskar is a con drama. It has to be seen who emerges more successful in this interesting clash.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯