Unstoppable Promo: Maa Baava Garu… Mee Babu Garu

Nandamuri Balakrishna is returning to host the talk show Unstoppable with NBK on Aha Video for the fourth season. The season’s first episode, which will feature Nara Chandra Babu Naidu as a special guest, will air on October 25th. Interestingly, a short episode promo is out and going viral on social media.

Balakrishna warmly invites Chandrababu Naidu into the show, introducing him as “Ma Bava Garu, Mee Babu garu.”

During the conversation, Chandrababu Naidu touches upon the current political climate in Andhra Pradesh, noting the unique situation of party politics in the state. He firmly states, “I have no intention of sparing those who have crossed the line.”

At one point, Balakrishna mentioned, “Aakasham lo Surya Chandrulu, Andhra Pradesh lo Kalyan Babu, Chandra Babu,” to which Chandrababu smiled.

The chief minister added that just as Balakrishna is unstoppable in entertainment, they are also unstoppable in politics.

