YOLO From Kanguva: Disha’s Deep Exposures Modified?

Surya and director Siva are promoting Kanguva which is gearing up for a grand release on the 14th of November. As part of the promotions, the team launched the second single from the film. Named Yolo – You Only Live Once, it is a high-energy banger.

Devi Sri Prasad composed the song which is an instant addiction. With heavy beats, the song was picturized nicely on the lead pair, Suriya and Disha Patani. The song gives us an urban vibe and also carries catchy hook steps. The song is situated amidst the bond of the film’s lead pair.

However, CBFC reportedly asked the makers to delete or modify 3 seconds from the song. The cut or edit suggested by the censor board seems to be about Disha Patani’s ‘deep cleavage exposure’. A screenshot of Censor board’s suggestion to remove the said shots is going viral on social media.

#Yolo Song Censorship Certificate



Note – Modifies the deep cleavage exposure 👗



Disha Patani will make the theatre experience an unforgettable one 😍🎬#Kanguva 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ev1ui1td9o — Rahul Shaji (@Rahulrj_offl) October 21, 2024

The glamorous appearance of Disha Patani will be a special treat for the fans in the song but the cut appears to have disappointed a lot of Disha’s fans. Produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, Kanguva boasts cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and editing by Nishadh Yusuf.

Bobby Deol plays the film’s villain and the movie will be released in two parts.

Related

Tags Disha Patani Cleavage Disha Patani Yolo Disha Patani Yolo Song

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯