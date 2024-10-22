Prabhas’ Funny Confession On Disliking Sirivennela’s Lyrics

Sirivennela Sita Rama Sastry’s name needs no introduction to Telugu music lovers. He created timeless songs for all generations of audiences. His words captured the essence of every feeling, whether it was joy, rage, love, humor, or devotion. In recognition of his literary legacy, ETV launched a show titled Na Uchhwasam Kavanam, giving admirers a platform to reflect on Sirivennela’s impactful work.

Recently, pan-India star Prabhas appeared as a guest on the show and shared his experiences with the legendary lyricist. During the episode, anchor Parthasarathy mentioned Sirivennela’s iconic lyrics from Prabhas’ debut film and asked him to share his first encounter with the legendary lyricist.

Prabhas then recalled how M.S. Raju introduced him to the lyricist who was working on the film Varsham at the time. Prabhas humorously confessed that, at the time, he couldn’t fully grasp the depth of the lyrics, especially when Sirivennela poetically wrote, “Ee Varsham Sakshiga,” and instead thought “I love You Sailaja” would fit in the tune well.

Prabhas also shared how he constantly raves about Sirivennela’s work with others. The full episode will be out on Sunday.

