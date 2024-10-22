You Can’t Find Mistakes In Lucky Bhaskar!

Venky Atluri directed the movie Lucky Bhaskar, which stars Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the lead pair. The makers launched the theatrical trailer yesterday at an event in Hyderabad and expressed their confidence about the film becoming a grand success.

Meanwhile, the film’s producer, Suryadevara Naga Vamshi, hopes that there are no mistakes in the film. At the press meeting yesterday, Naga Vamshi said he would throw a big party for those who find mistakes in the film.

“I hope that there are no mistakes in the film and still, if someone finds mistakes, I will arrange a big party and take pictures with them,” revealed the producer, who earlier announced that he would refund money if anyone dislikes the film MAD.

Lucky Bhaskar will hit the theaters on the 31st of this month. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai city, the trailer highlights the significance of money in a person’s life.

